Dana White ROASTS Oscar De La Hoya After Recent Fighter Pay Comnents

The ongoing beef continues to unfold between UFC President Dana White and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. In yet another exchange, Dana voiced his opinion that Oscar faked his sickness to get out of a fight against Vitor Belfort.

Previously, White blasted ex-boxing champion, Oscar De La Hoya on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. He labeled the boxing legend as a “cokehead junkie” for staging Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Seemingly, that’s where the pair of men’s beef begun. However, it seems to stem back to earlier times.

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya Reignite Online Beef

As the UFC boss continued to slander De La Hoya in the media, Oscar continued to pry at Dana for not paying UFC fighters a fair share of the company revenue. Fighter pay comments seem to get under Dana’s skin the most, as it usually generates cut-throat reactions from the UFC boss.

In a recent social media exchange, White and De La Hoya showed their issues again after Oscar congratulated Alexander Volkanovski for his victory last night at UFC 266 and told Volk that the company should pay him more money for his performances. The comments caused Dana to react by again pointing out De La Hoya’s alleged drug usage.

“Hey Alexander Volkanovski, you just won a brutal battle for the UFC and made 1/20th of what you’re worth,” wrote Oscar. “Dana White, have some f**king respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve.”

White Responds and Fighters React

Of course, Dana responded by ripping De La Hoya for his covid-19 diagnosis. The virus sidelined him from competition against Vitor Belfort. However, White believes that De La Hoya wasn’t sick.

“STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by Vitor Belfort. (@vitorbelfort) You should win an academy award for your hospital performance,” responded White.

Other stars such as Cris Cyborg made their way into the conversation in agreeance with Oscar for the ongoing issues with fighter pay. In the past, Dana has offered to fight De La Hoya himself inside of a boxing ring. Initially, the matchup seemed crazy. However, In today’s climate, the potential matchup seems to be getting closer to reality.