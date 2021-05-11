Dana White Doubts Kayla Harrison Is ‘Ready’ For UFC: ‘It’s A Whole Other Level When You Get Here’

Fans have been itching to see what a fight between women’s MMA’s arguable GOAT Amanda Nunes, and Olympic Judoka turned PFL champ Kayla Harrison would look like. However if Dana White has his way, it might be a while before we see that move.

It is safe to say that a lot of people have likely bothered UFC President White about signing PFL prospect Kayla Harrison, despite the fact that she fights in a division that does not exist in the UFC. That is just a testament to the sheer domination that she has shown so far in her career, as well as the impressive accolades as she already has in the sport of Judo.

As it currently stands, Harrison is an undefeated 9-0, with the entirety of her MMA career coming under the PFL banner. Her most recent win, a TKO over Mariana Morais, let her to put on such a dominant performance that fans have been calling for a fight between her and UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes.

Dana White Unsure If Kayla Harrison Is Ready

As much as people are calling for a fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, Dana White is not so convinced that the time is now. In fact, he seems to wonder if Kayla is even ready for the UFC at all.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC bossman expressed his doubts and whether or not the judoka is at a point in her career where she can handle the increase in competition level. That said, she did say that when the time did come he would be interested in signing her.

“I don’t know if she’s ready,” White said. “I mean, when she feels like she’s ready, I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. If you don’t think that’s we’ve offered her to come over – I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet. It’s a whole other level when you get here. “It’s a lot tougher when you come over here. I don’t know if they think she’s ready or not, but we’ll find out.”

Currently Kayla Harrison fights at 155lb, but she has expressed a willingness to drop down to featherweight, especially for a fight against someone like Amanda Nunes. Dana White maybe hesitant to sign in right now, but it will be curious to see if she winds up in the UFC and the near future.