Dana White Feared That Calvin Kattar Could Have Died After Max Holloway Fight

After the UFC Fight Island 7 main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar, Dana White expressed how concerned he was about the damage Calvin took. It turns out, he was worried that Calvin could have died after that fight.

Even in spite of his concerns, White shared the opinion of many others after Holloway vs Kattar. That was the viewpoint of it being one of Max’s best performances to date, landing nearly 500 strikes on his opponent.

That being said, Dana did feel like there was a point where the fight should have been stopped. He said after the fight that he was worried for the health of Kattar, after he took that extended punishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Dana White Thought Kattar Could Have Died

It was hard for anybody watching that fight to not somewhat agree with Dana White. There was just a lot of damage being done to Kattar, especially in the fourth round, in spite of the fact that he was never knocked down.

The full extent with which Dana was worried was not revealed until the UFC released a video on YouTube, called UFC’s Grand New Stage. Here you can see the UFC President’s reaction as he sat cage side with Matt Sera and Din Thomas.

Between rounds four and five, Dana went over to the UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell to express his thoughts on the fight. Here he explained that he was concerned that Calvin Kattar could lose his life from that type of damage.

“He took so much f—king punishment in this fight, I’m freaking out a little bit, man. I don’t like it,” White said. “This reminds me of the kind of fight where the fight’s over, and he walks on back and f—king dies, and I think that f—king Herb Dean should’ve stopped it in the fourth round. He was wobbling all over the f—king place… When this fight’s over, no stopping, no talking. Get this kid in an ambulance and get him the f— out of here immediately.”

In the end, Dana White would not see his worst fears realized, as Calvin Kattar appears to be okay, all things considered. That being said, there is no denying that this fight almost certainly took years off of his life and career.

What did you think of the officiating in the Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar fight?