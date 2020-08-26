UFC president Dana White talked to the press right after the Dana White Contender Series. White was asked multiple questions, he also announced that the UFC would be building a hotel in Las Vegas to better handle the pandemic.

But the most interesting part of the interview was White talking about Jon Jone’s future in the heavyweight division. The former light-heavyweight champion, owner of a record 13 fights winning streak, recently relinquished his title to prepare a move to the heavyweight division. Jones voiced his frustration with the UFC’s refusal of renegotiating his contract for a move up in weight class but it seems both party came to an agreement.

When asked if he had already talked to Jones about his next fight, White had this to say.

“The last time I talked to Jon Jones he said that he was going to take some time away to prepare and deal with a few things.” White said, “When the right fight present itself, he’ll give us a call.”

The reporter then asked if Jones would be willing to wait and fight the winner of Miocic vs N’Gannou and White stressed that he had no idea. But he had this to say when asked if Jones is deserving of an immediate title shot.

“Of course, I mean realisticly Jon Jones is undefeated, he’s never been beat.” White said, “(Steve) Mazzagati is a guy who’s been out of this game for years, I don’t want to keep beating this guy up but, you know, Jon Jones is undefeated.”

White was referring to Jones Jones’ only loss which came by DQ against Matt Hammill at the TUF Heavyweight finale in 2009. Steve Mazzagati was the referee for that fight and he disqualified Jones for 12-6 elbows to the head of his opponent.