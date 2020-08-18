With Jon Jones vacating his light heavyweight title, there was speculation that this could open up a route for him to move to heavyweight. It would seem that this has come true, and in even less time than expected.

Although Jones had been stressed out with the UFC for some time, it was still surprising when he revealed he was officially giving up the belt. He did not say that he was retiring, but he said he wanted to negotiate with the UFC before he would considering competing. Moreover he gave a deadline on when he would remove himself from the USADA drug testing pool, essentially giving a timetable on when he would consider a deal.

Jon Jones Has Good Conversation With The UFC

It seems that even quicker than anticipated, Jon Jones has begun to work things out with the UFC. Speaking on Twitter just a few short hours after announcing his stance on 205lb, he revealed that he had spoken with the UFC. While he did not reveal exactly what was said, he did seem optimistic about competing, and moving up to heavyweight.

“Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

Although it would be impressive for Jones to become a coveted champ-champ, he is not bothered by not having this opportunity. In fact, he told a fan that he thinks taking the time to properly add on weight will bring out an even more athletic side to him.

“It would’ve been fun but have you seen the size of the guys in my family? I really do believe putting on a little extra weight is going to bring out my true genetic/athletic potential.”

It is good to see that Jon Jones is not actually retiring from MMA, and is making progress towards agreeing with the UFC. Whether it be against Francis Ngannou Stipe Miocic or someone else, it will be a sight to behold when he steps into the Octagon as a heavyweight.