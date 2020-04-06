Dana White To Announce Full UFC 249 Card Tomorrow, With Khabib Officially Out

Dana White To Announce Full UFC 249 Card Tomorrow With Khabib Officially

Everybody knew it already, but today made the melancholy news official. Khabib Nurmagomedov is formally out of UFC 249. Sadly, the news was forced out of UFC President Dana White’s social media from an imposter Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

According to Dana, UFC 249 will press on. However, it won’t be with the most anticipated matchup in UFC history. Both Khabib and Tony Ferguson are the top two lightweights in the world. Sadly, this marks the 5th time that the matchup has been booked and failed.

The initial matchup was deemed to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Then, a global virus swept the globe and postponed most of the world’s major sports. The NBA, NFL, and soccer leagues all had to delay their seasons until further notification. But, UFC President Dana White is still hellbent on continuing all events.

Many fans and media members have been looking for answers to a multitude of questions surrounding the event. Who would face Tony Ferguson in the night’s main event? Will it be for an interim UFC lightweight title? Furthermore, where will the event take place?

Dana White Replies to Troll Account Confirming Khabib is Out of UFC 249

Answering a troll on social media, Dana White confirmed that the event will continue. And, it seems like he will be announcing the card in its entirety tomorrow.

Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow. — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

Landscape of UFC 249

Prior to this announcement, Dana stated that the entire UFC 249 card would more than likely be getting an entire makeover. However, he didn’t reveal any of the fighters on the card. As well as not revealing the location of the event.

In fact, even in the tweet, White still didn’t confirm where the event will take place. However, listing the fighters who will be participating in the event is a hopeful step in the right direction for UFC fans.