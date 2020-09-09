When reports emerged that Nick Diaz was looking to make a comeback to MMA, the fans started buzzing with potential matchups for his return. However Dana White is less than convinced that this return will actually happen.

The relationship between White and the Diaz brothers has always been strained at best. Even when Nick stepped away from the sport, and Nate took up the mantle of one of the most popular fighters on the roster, both parties regularly struggle with negotiations and agreeing to terms. As a result, several fights fell through over the years, simply because one of the Diaz brothers was not happy with way the UFC was handling them.

Dana White Does Not Believe Nick Diaz Will Fight Again

It was recently revealed that Nick Diaz was looking to compete again, after nearly six years away from the sport. However in spite of him reportedly doing a test weight cut and looking in good shape, Dana White is not convinced that this is a real thing that Diaz is planning. Speaking with media after the most recent edition of the Contender Series, the UFC President was rather dismissive of the idea of Nick fighting again, saying that if it were up to him, he would not have let the news out just yet.

Listen, the Nick Diaz thing,” White said. “First of all, we would never have released that (video) or done that. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever. We’ll see what happens. There’s been talking, but there’s been talking for years.”

Time will tell if Nick Diaz is actually going to fight in 2021 or not. Although to be fair, Dana White is correct in that this is not the first time Nick has said he was coming back. On the other hand, perhaps him doing a test weight cut means that his head is in the game and he is taking this seriously.