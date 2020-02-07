Dana White Sides with Joe Rogan in Stephen A Smith Disagreements

Dana White Sides With Joe Rogan When it Comes to Analysts Ripping Fighters Apart

The back and forth between ESPN personality Stephen A Smith and UFC commentator/podcaster Joe Rogan has been going on ever since the main event of UFC 246 ended. Smith was under the impression that Cerrone gave up with little effort during his bout with Conor McGregor. Rogan believes that having Stephen A present isn’t a good look for the sport, as it isn’t in his wheelhouse. And, everyone from Chael Sonnen to Nate Diaz has chimed in and backed who they believe is correct in the matter. For UFC President Dana White, he sides with Rogan when it comes to ripping fighters apart.

As everyone knows by now, Conor McGregor ripped through Donald Cerrone quickly and easily. In fact, it was so easy that many questioned if Cerrone even put up an actual fight, including Stephen A Smith. While Smith was critical of Cerrone’s performance, Joe Rogan made sure to let the world know that MMA and team sports are totally different. Agreeing with Rogan, Dana White voiced his opinion on the subject.

Dana Speaks to the Media About Rogan vs Smith

Dana spoke during the UFC 247 media day. During the conversation, he explained how ripping fighters apart is something that analysts just simply do not do in MMA.

“I’m not into it. Rogan is not into it. You don’t see that in the UFC,” said Dana. “There will be times where I’m pissed off at a guy, and I’ll voice my opinion on what he did or whatever. Or, if a fight is really bad or somebody did something. What we don’t do is, when a fight is over and a guy loses, we don’t go in and rip them apart. It’s just not our style. We’re fans. We don’t do it. I think Rogan was reacting to that. That’s our philosophy here. For Stephen A. Smith, that’s his thing. That’s what he does. It’s going to happen. You’re always going to have people who have (a) difference in opinions, especially when you have two very opinionated guys like Stephen A. Smith and Joe Rogan.”

Joe Rogan vs Stephen A Smith

Now that fans know where Dana stands on the issue, what does everybody else think? Is having Stephen A in MMA good for the sport to boost its exposure? Or, should they either select someone who is more qualified or require him to boost his knowledge before appearing?