Nate Diaz Sides With Stephen A Against Joe Rogan, Demands Apology

Nate Diaz Believes Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor Should Apologize to Stephen A Smith

The MMA community seems to be split in half due to the aftermath of UFC 246. Of course, the return of Conor McGregor after a lengthy layoff caused ESPN to bring out their heaviest hitters to cover the event. Currently, their biggest entity is Stephen A Smith. Smith made comments about his analysis of the event, stating that Cowboy Cerrone “folded.” The statements caused Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor to give their opinions stating that Smith owed Cerrone an apology. Now, UFC star Nate Diaz is siding with Stephen A. And, He believes that Rogan should apologize to Stephen A.

Smith was very critical of Cerrone’s performance during UFC 246. He believes that Cerrone folded during the big event and quit during the biggest match of his career. Although Donald only lasted 40 seconds, MMA fans still showed their support and respect for Cowboy.

Nate Diaz on Stephen A Smith

Rogan wasn’t fond of Smith’s comments. He shared his belief that MMA isn’t Smith’s wheelhouse. That led to Stephen A and Joe having a back and forth on various social media platforms. McGregor came out and said Stephen A should apologize to Cerrone. Chael Sonnen believes that MMA fans owe Smith an apology. Diaz, on the other hand, sided with Stephen A.

Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was

The fight was over before it started

Get offfeachothers nuts — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 30, 2020

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen (A) Smith a(n) apology. He said what it was. The fight was over before it started. Get off each other’s nuts,” wrote Nate.

Diaz vs McGregor III

Fans will have to guess Nate’s true intentions of his alignment with Smith on the matter. Is he on the side of Stephen A? Or, is he simply against anything that sides with Conor? Nonetheless, It seems like the perfect opportunity to set up a trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor.

Diaz currently has nothing in the works. And, McGregor is fresh coming out of UFC 246 with no injuries. Is now the time to make the third fight? Let us know in the comments.