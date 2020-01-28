Chael Sonnen Thinks Fans Should Apologize to Stephen A Smith

Chael Sonnen Believes MMA Fans Owe Stephen A Smith an Apology

Chael Sonnen is one of the most controversial entities in all of mixed martial arts. As a free speaker and promoter extraordinaire, Chael always finds a way to make his opinion count. Sometimes fans think he is trolling and just trying to sell a fight. However, there is simply sometimes when Sonnen tells his absolute truth. Even if that opinion is different than the majority of what MMA fans and media align with. Recently, ESPN personality Stephen A Smith made comments on his analysis of the UFC 246 main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. And, while McGregor believes Stephen A should apologize to Cowboy, Chael believes the fans should apologize to Smith.

Stephen A. Smith recently said that he believed Conor McGregor didn’t do enough to prove to fans that he is back to his best form. Additionally, he made it clear that he believed Donald Cerrone easily quit after Conor began to pour it on.

Chael Speaks on Stephen A Smith

The MMA world including Joe Rogan seemed to be upset with Smith’s comments. They are under the belief that Smith has no business commenting on mixed martial arts. However, Sonnen believes that Stephen A has every right to comment on his analysis of the fight. He spoke about the matter on his Youtube channel.

“To act as though the analysis he (Stephen A. Smith) gave as a viewer, who witnessed something, he’s right,” said Chael. “Nobody here was insulted. Somebody here was misinterpreted. That somebody is Stephen A. and many people owe him an apology.”

MMA and Mainstream Validation

Chanel then made the argument that many make when they believe that Stephen A is good for the sport of MMA. Whenever he touches a microphone, ratings shoot through the roof. And, for a sport that is seeking mainstream validation, why not have the biggest personality from the biggest sport talking about it?

Whether MMA goes mainstream or doesn’t, fans will always have a choice in what they want to support. But, when it comes to Smith’s commentary, there’s nothing anybody can do about it. Maybe apologies won’t happen, but it’s also possible that Stephen A. grows with the sport he is covering and can deliver a more insightful opinion down the line.