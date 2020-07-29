In the opinions of many, Max Holloway was the subject of bad officiating during his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski. Even UFC President Dana White believes that Max should have won the fight. However, Volk reigned supreme, beating Holloway for the second time in a row. With that being said, fans of the sport would still like to see Max fight Volk for the third time. Dana White loves the idea, however, he doesn’t think Volkanovski would.

A History of Max and Volk

Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title against Holloway in their rematch in the co-main event of UFC 251 last night in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Unlike the first fight, Volkanovski faced lots of trouble as he was dropped in the first two rounds. Alex seemingly had a strenuous duty if he aspired to retain his title. And, while he executed better in the final three rounds which were much closer, it seemed to many that Holloway had done enough to regain the strap.

Dana Speaks on Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3

But, Max was on the wrong end of a controversial decision, and Alex kept the title. Which sort of puts the division in a weird spot. Dana spoke to ESPN about the featherweight division and the possibility of a trilogy fight between the men.

“Calvin Kattar just fought. Yair Rodriguez has a fight coming up. ‘Zombie’ has a fight coming up. Ortega and Zabit … all of these guys are going to fight in the next couple of months here,” said Dana. “We’ll see how that all plays out. It’s hard to not say we can give Max a rematch for that fight again – do it a third time. I think all of the fans and the media would agree with that. I don’t know for sure.” “I’m sure Volkanovski doesn’t love that idea,” White continued. “He’s like, ‘Listen, I just beat this guy twice. You know?’ And, if you’re Volkanovski, you’re like, ‘Guess what? The media aren’t judges. Dana White is not a judge. The people that are assigned to judge the fight say I won twice.’ I haven’t really talked to Volkanovski about it. It’s something I definitely need to do. We’ll see how this thing plays out.”

Making the Trilogy

As a fighting champion, more than likely, Volkanovski would agree to fight Max for the third time. After all, most champions like to prove that they are the absolute best without a shadow of a doubt. Once Dana speaks to Volk about the matchup, fans can begin to get hype for the trilogy. For now, the ball is in the court of Volkanovski.