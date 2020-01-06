Dana White Can’t Believe the Disrespect Towards Donald Cerrone Upon UFC 246

Dana White Is Surprised By The Level Of Dispresct Being Shown To ‘Cowboy’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is a long-time fan favorite in the sport of MMA. Cerrone has been known to always step toe to toe with his opponent and bring the fight regardless of what is happening. With a style so exciting to watch, it’s no wonder that Donald’s career has lasted over a decade. With a record of 36 wins and 13 losses, everyone is well aware of Cerrone’s skill set. However, against Conor McGregor, a lot of people on social media aren’t giving him a chance to win. And to UFC President Dana White, the ideal that Cerrone has no chance is absolutely unbelievable.

As everyone knows by now, Cerrone is set to take on Conor McGregor at UFC 246. The main event will serve as the comeback match for Conor who was last seen back on October 6th. During McGregor’s last matchup, he was submitted against Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC 229s main event.

Now that Conor is returning, many fans are skeptical of Cerrone when it comes to being a competitive opponent. Fans all across social media have even hinted at the idea that they feel like Cerrone is a “tune-up” fight. One that Conor could easily win so that the UFC would have the ammo they need to make a rematch against Khabib.

Dana Speaks to the Media about Cerrone Vs McGregor

However, Dana White believes that the idea is unbelievable. He spoke with ESPN in an interview and had strong words about the matchmaking.

“The level of disrespect being shown to Cowboy through this whole thing…apparently people forgot,” said Dana. He continued, “(It’s) a crock of s**t to say anybody is disappointed about Conor versus Cerrone. Crock of s**t. If you look at the way we do our matchmaking, Conor lost his last fight. And, Cerrone lost his last fight. These are two top-five guys fighting each other. Don’t listen to the bulls**t,” finished White.

Cerrone vs McGregor

Clearly Dana believes that Cerrone stands a chance. Furthermore, he truly believes in the UFC’s level of talent and their matchmaking ability.

What do fans think about the matchup between Cerrone and McGregor? Is it completely one-sided? Or, is it fairer than people are making it seem?

Let us know in the comment section.