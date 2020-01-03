Darren Till: UFC 246 ‘Will Be Too Much For Cowboy’; Predicts McGregor In Round One

Darren Till Gives His Prediction For UFC 246 Main Event

Darren Till was once on the opposite of the cage from Donald Cerrone. Using that knowledge, he feels that Conor McGregor will get it done early in their fight at UFC 246.

Till is one of the most outspoken young fighters on the UFC roster. In some circumstances, this has come back to bite him in the backside. On the other hand, there are times where he called his shot, and it worked out well.

One such incident where Till was correct, was against Donald Cerrone. The two met back in 2017, with Darren getting the early TKO win. This victory propelled him in the rankings, and essentially made him known among a wider range of fans.

Using this knowledge, Darren Till thinks he can guess how Cerrone’s next fight will go. Cowboy is expected to fight Conor McGregor in the highest profile fight of his career, at UFC 246. The Englishman took to Twitter recently, to share his thoughts on the upcoming bout.

Here is what he had to say:

“I cannot f–king wait for Conor x Cowboy next week,” Till Said. “Feels like the old Conor is back. Both are right up for this, Cowboy’s camp have more to be concerned with than just Conor’s left hand though. As a southpaw, it’s not the left hand. It’s the set-ups from the left hand, the spinning kicks, the feints, angles, etc. It all draws you onto the left hand. Also that’s just not what he brings! You don’t beat who he beat by just having a left hand. If I would have taken my own advice above against Masvidal rather than just coming out to try and steamroll him. But he done me fair and good! Anyway, let’s see a f–king tear-up next week! I’ve got Conor first-round TKO, feel like the occasion may just be too much for Cowboy! But that’s just my opinion, Cowboy’s been around a long longer than me and knows a hell of a lot more.”

