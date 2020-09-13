On Saturday, it was reported by the AFP that UFC superstar Conor McGregor had been taken into custody by French police for alleged sexual assault in Corsica, France. McGregor has since been released and denies any charges held against him.

Despite his lack of activity, anything that Conor McGregor does tends to echo in the MMA world. It is then not surprising to see Dana White being asked for his opinion on the matter. White talked about the McGregor situation during UFC Vegas 10’s post-fight presser.

“I don’t know enough about the Conor situation,” White said. “I know what you’ve read, I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him, I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice.” “When Conor was blowing up, he showed up once at the venue with so much security that it was ridiculous. Lorenzo (Fertita) and I went out with him one night, and holy sh*t. You guys wouldn’t believe how crazy it was.” White said, “He was getting mobbed by so many people, young and old doing crazy things to get close to him.” “Crazy sh*t happens when you have that kind of lifestyle, it’s hard to live a normal life.”

White did add that he wasn’t coming to McGregor’s defense, as he doesn’t know enough about the case.

“I’m not defending Conor, I don’t know enough to talk about it. But I do know that I’ve gone out with him before and it was batsh*t nuts.”

The last time White talked about McGregor, he said that he was currently retired and wouldn’t fight again in 2021. White reiterated his words and maintained that the UFC doesn’t have a plan for McGregor’s return and certainly not after that.

The former two divisions champion last fought at UFC 246 earlier this year where he made quick work of Donald Cerrone.