Dan Hooker Down For Dustin Poirier Fight If Justin Gaethje Is Busy

Dan Hooker Interested In Dustin Poirier If Unable To Fight Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker had a massive win over the weekend, and immediately called out Justin Gaethje. However, he is ready for someone else, if that does not work out.

Hooker is quickly establishing himself as a top contender, in the UFC’s ever-stacked lightweight division. Moreover, he had arguably the biggest win of his career, in the his first main event, at UFC Auckland. Here, he beat Paul Felder in a back and forth fight, with both men having their moments.

Following this big win, Hooker called for a fight with no. 4 ranked Justin Gaethje. However since then, it has been revealed that the UFC is looking to match Justin up with Conor McGregor for a big fight this summer. As a result, Dan was left to find someone else to call out in the shark tank of 155lbs.

That is okay though, because Dan Hooker already had a backup plan. Speaking with ESPN, he explained that if he could not get the fight with Gaethje, he would be willing to face off against Dustin Poirier instead.

If he fights Hooker, this will be the first time Poirier has competed, since failing to unify his interim title at UFC 242. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov, and has since been waiting patiently for a big opportunity. Perhaps Dan is the right type of fight to get the Diamond back into action.

If Dan Hooker can get past Dustin Poirier, he would be very close to a title shot. On the other hand, the lightweight division is always complicated with the aforementioned McGregor constantly looming. Regardless, the “Hangman” is in prime position for a big fight.