Dan Hooker Digs At Jon Jones: “If You Don’t Beat Up Your Wife, Family Events Will Be More Enjoyable”

Jon Jones and Dan Hooker are getting into a war of words.

Who Started It?

‘Hangman’ would joke about Jones, after he knocked Chael Sonnen for his recent battery charges. Sonnen was given 5 citations for misdemeanor battery and his former foe wouldn’t let him off the hook. Jones took to Twitter in an attempt to make himself look like the better man.

However, not everybody saw Jones for what he was trying to portray. Especially not UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker. Hooker would do some reading on Wednesday. He read a report from MiddleEasy where Brendan Schaub defended Sonnen while blasting Jones for not defending his wife. Hooker cast out his two cents on the story.

“Imagine beating up 5 people,” Hooker wrote. “And not one of them is your wife. (Jones right now)”

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

‘Bones’ Responds

As expected, this would offend the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Jones would face domestic violence charges in Las Vegas last September. He and his wife got into an altercation, but the charges would ultimately be dropped in a plea deal in December.

Jones took his time to respond to Hooker, days later.

“Every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right. He also tweeted and deleted the following: “Bro your career is simply not panning out, that’s my response. Lol.”

@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2021

‘Hangman’ Refuses To Hang Up

Hooker might have lost 3 out of his last 4 fights, but the ‘Hangman’ wasn’t going to lose this battle.

The Auckland-native would take up arms against Jones, going scorched earth on one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

“I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. (Apples & oranges). “Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas b*tch.”

I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. https://t.co/tc1uQNm8ov — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

We don’t know how Jones can come back from that, but we will have to wait and see. As we’ve seen, Hooker and Jones don’t take breaks from Twitter spats… even on the holidays.

Na we ain’t doin this on Christmas 🎅 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 25, 2021