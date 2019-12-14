Cub Swanson Suffered Nasty Left Knee Injury During Quintet Bout

Cub Swanson Lost Grappling Match To Jake Shields, Tore ACL And Meniscus In His Left Knee

Quintet Ultra Jiu-jitsu competition was held last night. Four teams of five competitors took part. Team UFC did a great job edging out Strikeforce Team. The UFC welterweight prospect Gilbert Burns and the former title contender Jake Shields were amazing but the night didn’t go well for featherweight veteran Cub Swanson.

Swanson met Jake Shields in an earlier round. Shields put him into a knee reap position. Swanson tried to escape but the pressure was too big, and unfortunately, his left knee paid the price.

The UFC vet ended up with torn ACL and meniscus injury. It will probably keep him sidelined for at least a year. Other than that, the event went well.

Well it looks like a full ACL & Meniscus tear. I see the specialist on Monday pic.twitter.com/FbTsT1kURH — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 13, 2019

MiddleEasy wishes all the best to Cub Swanson. Swanson is 36 years old, we hope he’ll get back inside the Octagon ASAP.