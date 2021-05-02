 Skip to Content

Giga Chikaze Stops Cub Swanson With Liver Kick – UFC Vegas 25 Results (Highlights)

Giga Chikadze passes his biggest test with flying colors against Cub Swanson early on.

Posted on Last updated:

A Featherweight matchup takes place between “Killer” Cub Swanson and the surging Giga Chikadze. The firework matchup would co-headline UFC Vegas 25 and it’s now apparent why.

Round 1:

Chikadze and Swanson would fire off straight away. Both fighters would look to close the distance right away, exchanging in the striking department. This would not last long as Chikadze would expose the liver of Swanson, delivering a left body kick that sent Swanson suffering down to the canvas.

Chikadze would put the nails into the coffin with ground and pound over the struggling veteran. After a few shots landed atop of Swanson, the referee would be forced to stop it, with the Georgian leaving the Octagon as the victor.

Official Result: Giga Chikadze defeats Cub Swanson via TKO in round 1 (1:03)

Check out the highlights below:

