Colby Covington Removed From American Top Team Online Active Roster

ATT Website Removes Colby Covington From Their Active Roster

It’s very possible that Colby Covington and his mouth have finally gotten him in trouble. Over the past year, Covington has been on a tear with saying whatever comes to his mind. Whether it’s putting teammates down, degrading women, or praising the President, Colby’s brash attitude gained him the attention he was looking for. While it wasn’t all positive, all press is good press, if used correctly. However, Covington is a long time gym member of American Top Team. And recently, it looks like ATT has removed Covington from their roster page online.

Covington has been training with American Top Team in Florida for ages. However, his brash attitude and disrespect towards teammates Most recently is former friend Jorge Masvidal, who has been going back and forth with Covington.

Probable Reason For Colby Being Removed From ATT Roster

In the past, Covington questioned whether or not he will have to leave the gym. Especially after beefing with Joanna, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and Tyron Woodley who all are influential members of the camp.

For those who don’t know, MMA Reddit is undefeated. Like a night hawk, they’re always watching and they notice every minor detail surrounding the sport. Their latest finding was an observation about Colby’s roster status with American Top Team.

Redditor “Hootsquat” realized that Colby Covington is no longer listed as an active member of the American Top Team fight team. Who knows how far removed Covington is from the camp. However, the gym wouldn’t remove him from the roster unless he was off the team or planning to move on from it.

Next Chapter for Colby

Which poses the question, what was the statement that broke the camel’s back? And, was it a decision by the gym, or was it a choice from Covington himself? Colby’s relationship with Dan Lambert is well documented. So, it would be hard seeing Colby joining another major gym.

Especially because he’s burnt so many bridges with high profile fighters. Perhaps Colby is planning on training by himself. Maybe American Top Team was tired of all the “Chaos” after all.