Paulo Costa has called to face Robert Whittaker next.

Whittaker enjoyed an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 254 on Saturday.

As a result, the former champion has now won two in a row and could be on a collision course to face Israel Adesanya in a rematch after losing his middleweight title to “The Last Stylebender” at UFC 243 in October last year.

However, Costa wants to have the next crack at Whittaker.

Costa vs. Whittaker To Determine Next Challenger?

Costa is coming off a lopsided second-round TKO defeat to Adesanya in their middleweight title fight at UFC 253 last month.

And after suffering his first professional defeat, “The Eraser” is looking to bounce back with a huge win. That win could be against Whittaker who Costa congratulated on social media before offering to fight him when he’s ready to return to action.

“Congrats to the Nice guy @robwhittakermma . Looking good last night. Congrats to @killagorillamma too. Both good did their best. “Hey Robert Whittaker enjoy your end of year, you deserved. When you come back we can do amazing fight”

Congrats to the Nice guy @robwhittakermma . Looking good last night. Congrats to @killagorillamma too. Both good did their best. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 25, 2020

Hey Robert Whittaker enjoy your end of year, you deserved. When you come back we can do amazing fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 25, 2020

With some observers believing it’s too early for Whittaker to face Adesanya again, it would make sense for him to fight Costa next to determine who gets a rematch with the current middleweight king.

Then again, there is no other challenger right now and UFC president Dana White seems to have no problem booking a rematch which would be even huger this time for the Australia-New Zealand market.