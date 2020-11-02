Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see Anderson Silva compete for other promotions.

Silva, 45, suffered a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall in the UFC Vegas 12 headliner this past weekend. It was his second defeat via TKO in a row as well as his seventh defeat in his last nine outings overall.

It was also notably his last fight for the promotion as UFC president Dana White urged him to call it a day soon after. Silva, however, refused to rule out competing again in his post-fight interview as many observers believe he will compete for other promotions if this was indeed his last fight with the UFC.

Cormier: Silva’s Last Fight Should Be In The UFC

Cormier, however, would like to see Silva retire and believes it would be wrong for him to compete elsewhere given how so much of his legacy is tied with the UFC.

“I’d like to see him stop,” Cormier told Ariel Helwani. “Because if he goes and fights somewhere else, it’s like he’s fighting somewhere else now. When everything that we have come to learn about Anderson — the Spider was UFC-related. And I always think as our legends go on and they get done and they go to other organizations, I think it changes things. “Like Fedor [Emelianenko] never came to the UFC so all the Fedor intrigue was always surrounding what could have been. So it doesn’t matter if he goes to Bellator, Strikeforce, RIZIN — it didn’t matter, it was never in the UFC. I think Anderson is so tied to the organization that you want to see his fights there and when it’s done, be done there. Not somewhere else.”

"I'd like to see him stop."@dc_mma believes Anderson Silva's last fight should be in the UFC, "not somewhere else." pic.twitter.com/0sRnsQhFp0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 2, 2020

Cormier has a point.

Although he has competed for a number of promotions, Silva made his name in the UFC where he holds a number of records and will certainly go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time despite his recent record over the years. It would certainly be weird to see “The Spider” fight for another promotion as well.

And based on his latest Instagram post, it does look like the Brazilian is reconsidering competing again.