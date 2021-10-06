Daniel Cormier Believes Aspen Ladd Should Move Up To 145 Pounds: ‘She Might Get A Title Fight Right Away!’

Daniel Cormier believes Aspen Ladd would be better served moving up.

Ladd missed weight for the second time in her UFC career after officially coming in at 137 pounds this past Friday at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins.

However, what was most troubling was how Ladd was barely able to stand on her feet during the weigh-in which later led to the fight being called off. For some, that was a way of trying to cheat the scales.

But given Ladd’s history of struggling to make weight, it would probably be in her best interest to move up to the featherweight division.

In fact, former heavyweight champion Cormier is somewhat baffled she hasn’t done it already — especially when you consider that Amanda Nunes is the champion in both divisions.

“Ryan, the champion at 135 is who? The champion at 145 is who? So why not just go up? I don’t understand why she just won’t go up. It’s the same exact person without having to cut weight. Why wouldn’t you just go up? Hey Ryan, there’s no weight class rankings! There’s nobody in the weight class. If she goes up as the #3 bantamweight in the world, she might get a title fight right away. “So I don’t understand why she keeps killing herself to make the weight when she can just go up and fight the same person?”

Cormier: We Don’t Have Featherweight Rankings

Cormier certainly brings up a good point given the lack of any real featherweights in the UFC other than Nunes. In fact, Ladd could very well move up and get an instant title shot should Nunes want to compete at 145 pounds next.

“There is no 2-10 [in the featherweight division]. We don’t have featherweight rankings. It’s just Amanda!” Cormier added. “Megan Anderson is out of the UFC. Felicia Spencer lost, she might be out of the UFC. There are no rankings. You literally go up a weight class and you get a title fight!”

Perhaps, something to ponder for Ladd as she decides on her next move.

You can watch the full episode below: