Miesha Tate Explains how Aspen Ladd “Cheat the Scales” During UFC Vegas 38 Weigh-In

Miesha Tate believes that Aspen Ladd cheated on the scales. However, Aspen still didn’t make weight for her fight at UFC Vegas 38. After Ladd’s fight against Macy Chiasson fell through, Tate took to social media to express her feelings.

Aspen Ladd is no stranger to battling the scales, as well as her UFC opponents. California State Athletic Commission suspended the twenty-six-year-old bantamweight’s fighting license in the past due to her weight cut struggles. Ladd reportedly had to obey a commission-recommended nutrition plan. Furthermore, she had to be observed by appointed physicians until she proved that she could healthily make weight.

Fast forward to UFC Vegas 28, and Ladd faced a vicious cycle of the same issues. Like a scary video of her trembling and wincing in pain on the scales, the problem happened again.

Tate Explains how Ladd Cheated the Scales

However, this time, many fighters voiced their opinion of the possibility of Ladd cheating on the scales to assist in making weight. Ultimately, the fight between Ladd and Macy was called off due to her initially weighing six pounds over the bantamweight limit. Regardless, Miesha Tate shared her observations of the scale ordeal on social media.

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

“It’s one thing to miss weight. It’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly, wrote Tate. “Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139.”

Making the Matchup

Tate further explained that she saw Aspen grab the curtain to appear lighter, as well as skipping being weighed on a digital scale.

“Because she wanted to cheat the real scale. And, she knew if she checked beforehand that she couldn’t explain why the lbs suddenly disappeared when she got behind a curtain she could grab onto,” Tate explained on Twitter.

Because she wanted to cheat the real scale and she knew if she checked before hand that she couldn’t explain why the lbs suddenly disappeared when she got behind a curtain she could grab onto https://t.co/p0R33jTtyu — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

In the past, both Ladd and Miesha have expressed interest in fighting each other. Aspen called out Miesha after her initial bout with Chiasson was scrapped from UFC Vegas 32 due to an injury suffered by Macy.