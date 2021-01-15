Conor McGregor Shows Off Expensive New Watch With ‘Sexy’ Hidden Feature

We all know by now that Conor McGregor is a bit of an eccentric guy. However he showed that big time ahead of UFC 257, by showing off his very expensive, and very NSFW watch.

In case you haven’t heard, McGregor is a very rich man. Between being the most famous UFC fighter of all time, to his Whiskey company and other business ventures, he is not hurting for cash any time soon.

As someone with a net worth that is on the rise, we have seen Conor make some pretty crazy purchases over the years. There’s been the high-end cars, plus who can forget the famous “f–k you” pinstriped suit he wore ahead of his Floyd Mayweather fight.

Conor McGregor Has An X-Rated New Watch

Ahead of his return to action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor unveiled his latest insane purchase. Taking to his Instagram before the fight, he unveiled his new multi-million dollar watch, suit, and car combo.

This timepiece is apparently a Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, which values at over a million dollars. It is reportedly decked out with 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on the backdrop and 80 diamonds on the lugs.

However this was not the only new watch that McGregor purchased from Jacob & Co. A further update showed another pricey piece of wrist wear, this one with a very special feature.

When pressing a button, a slot opens up on the face of the watch, where it reveals a very interesting hidden surprise. This x-rated feature sees an intimate scene going down, just above the 6 o’clock position.

That is quite the unique watch to say the least. However this will not do anything to help him when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 257, on January 23rd.