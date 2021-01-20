Conor McGregor: A Rematch With Max Holloway Is ‘Definitely In The Pipeline’

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor will be having a rematch with Dustin Poirier. However he says that there is another rematch that could interest him, against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Whether he feels it or not, there is a lot of pressure for McGregor to preform well this weekend, as his rematch with Poirier will be the first time in his career that he has rematch a fighter that he previously beat.

With their first fight ending in just 1:46, Conor is certainly hoping to do better this time around. While he has said that he predicts the fight to be over in less than a minute, he is preparing himself for an all-out war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Conor McGregor Wants To Take His Time

Despite his early predictions of a 60 second or less finish, Conor McGregor is prepared for the fight to go longer. After all, Dustin Poirier is significantly better at taking damage at lightweight, compared to the 145lb they first fought at.

Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he is aware of the criticisms of his gas tank, and may look to prove this wrong by taking his time in the fight. Of course, he is still doubtful in Dustin’s ability to take the hits.

“I don’t foresee him being able to withstand the power, or taking the shots,” McGregor said. “It’s no slight on Dustin, it’s just confidence in my preparation. However I do want rounds in here, so if we can get past that mark, I will be celebrating for sure. I’m eager to go. “Also, they have been about conditioning issues and these types of things. That’s a slight on my name, and part of me may want to bust him up, and take a back step and get in the later rounds. So that’s what I see possibly happening also.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Max Holloway Deserves The Rematch

Another former opponent of Conor McGregor, Max Holloway had one of the best performances of his career last weekend, against Calvin Kattar. It was a dominant showing that impressed everyone watching.

Conor saw what Max was able to do, and was also blown away. In fact he feels like this is another person who could be deserving of a rematch at some point down the road.

“I thought it was a solid performance. He fought an up and comer, and he did well,” McGregor explained. “Fair play to him, more power to him. He’s definitely in the pipeline for a bout against me, for sure. I would happily rematch Max, and after a performance like that, he’s put himself right up there.”

As far as the logistics of where the fight would take place, Dana White has said that he feels Max is too small to fight at lightweight. However McGregor is not exactly sure that’s true.

“He’s a tall lad, he’s taller than me. So he could build up, but he’s only fought at 155 once,” he said. “He fought against Dustin, and he was a bit outpowered, but he could certainly do it. Against other lightweights you never know, but me and him, the rematch would be at 155 for sure.”

How do you think a rematch would go between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway?