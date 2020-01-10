Conor McGregor Gets In Some Solid Pad Work Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor Does Some Solid Training At UFC PI

Conor McGregor has been known to hit pads as a regular part of his training, like most fighters. However a recent training session saw him hitting a different type of pads.

McGregor is one of the best strikers in all of mixed martial arts. In fact, this is a skill he is likely looking to utilize in his UFC 246 main event against Donald Cerrone. As a result, he has almost certainly been hitting pads in the training room, to work on his combos and timing.

However a recent post to his Instagram shows that McGregor has also been training with a different type of pads – beat pads. The video shows the Irishman at the UFC Performance Institute, where he meets up with DJ Bissett. Here, the music producer played a live soundtrack to McGregor’s workout.

While McGregor and DJ Bissett stick to their respective pads, they both are doing great. Conor continues to look massive, and in great shape. Then again, we already knew that. On the other hand, Bissett’s mixes are pretty good too.

The one thing that could be considered concerning, is the fact that McGregor is not doing any grappling training in this video. Obviously, this one video is not indicative of his entire camp, but hopefully he is not underestimating Cerrone’s ground skills. Some very smart minds think that is exactly what would cause Conor to lose.

Nevertheless, only time will tell how Conor McGregor will do against Donald Cerrone. Either way, this recent footage is reassuring for those who had concerns.