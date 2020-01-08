GSP: If Cerrone Uses His ‘Very Underrated’ Ground Game He Beats McGregor

GSP Gives A Breakdown Of Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Georges St Pierre has one of the best grappling games in all of MMA. He says that Donald Cerrone needs a similar approach if he wants to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

GSP is arguably the best fighter in MMA history. He used a combo of his wrestling and striking skills to beat almost everyone he ever faced off against. As such, his opinion and thoughts on fights are highly respected.

St Pierre, like may of us, is very excited for the UFC 246 main event between McGregor and Cerrone. As a result, he decided to give his thoughts on the bout on the Tristar Gym YouTube Channel.

“If it’s a quick fight, it’s going to be McGregor, If it’s a long fight, it’s going to be Cerrone,” GSP said. “if Cerrone comes and tries to grapple because he’s got very, very good ground game,” St Pierre continued “His ground game is very underrated. I’ve trained with him before and he’s got good takedowns. He’s very explosive to shoot the takedown. People don’t know that because he doesn’t use it much. He used it against Patrick Cote. But if he does that, to weather the first couple minutes of the storm and McGregor’s powerful left hand, I think he can get it.” “I think if he wrestles Round 1,” GSP concluded. “he’s got a good chance to win. But if he tries to play a boxing game, and karate game, with McGregor, McGregor will tag him and knock him out.”

Are you surprised by this assessment from GSP? Who do you have winning on January 18th?