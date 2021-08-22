Conor McGregor Goes After Khabib: “All You Do Is Talk Like B*tch”

The 2018 battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor may have ended, but the war of words continue between the two former UFC Champions.

Khabib, who has been retired for almost a year, rode off into the sunset as an undefeated fighter. This would come after 3 successful title defenses against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

While his fighting days are over, the Dagestan-native still has a lot to say from the sidelines. Besides coaching, Nurmagomedov plays promoter to his own MMA organization, Eagle Fighting Championship, where he often opens his mind up to the media for questions.

Where It All Started

The latest press conference Khabib did would garner a lot of attention. A reporter would ask Khabib about Jose Aldo’s latest success, being on a 2 fight win streak. It’s safe to say he didn’t think much of Aldo’s performance against Pedro Munhoz. ‘The Eagle’ doesn’t believe the former UFC featherweight king can soar as high as another title run.

Khabib also downplayed the name of Cowboy Cerrone, who was McGregor’s last win.

“He got beat up when he fought … Petr [Yan], right?” Nurmagomedov said. “A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking. When Conor [McGregor] fought [Donald] ‘Cowboy’[Cerrone], he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like a scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth. “Let him fight Petr the same way. Then we can say he’s peaking again. You saw what he did. He closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight. That shows that you’re not at your peak. If you’re getting hit and you’re conscious and you’re not defending yourself, I call those fighters businessmen. They come out to make money.”

Khabib going after Aldo for no reason, accusing him of fighting only for money, then starts rambling about Conor as usual. Insecure much? pic.twitter.com/bwtoBr6Io4 — fonzo (@fonzoMMA) August 19, 2021

‘The Notorious’ Responds

Conor McGregor, the biggest businessman in MMA, wouldn’t take a liking to Khabib’s comments.

McGregor and Aldo may have shared a huge rivalry back in the day, but they only have respect for each other in 2021. McGregor would back his former featherweight and his welterweight foe against Khabib trying to discredit their careers.

“This guy is still talking? Another press conference?” McGregor tweeted to Nurmagomedov. “You sh*t your pants of Cerrone your whole career. You pulled three times from [fighting] him. Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone. You disrespect Cerrone and now Aldo too? You ran away. Shut up. “Another press conference? Haha for what? You are doing a whole load of nothing mate. You and Cerrone were locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like b*tch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be.”

Khabib has yet to respond to these comments made by the Irish trashtalker, as he’s very used to McGregor’s mind games by now.