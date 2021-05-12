Conor McGregor Named Forbes Highest Paid Athlete Of 2021

It is not exactly breaking news to say that Conor McGregor is rich… really rich. However now he is on the top spot on Forbes list of the highest paid athletes of the year, solidifying that fact for certain.

This is not the first time that McGregor has wound up on Forbes list of highest paid athletes. He has routinely ended up in different positions on the list over the years, as he is the highest paid athlete in MMA history.

However he’s never quite made it to the top of the list, as athletes in other sports generally make more money than fighters. Even Floyd Mayweather has beaten him on the list at various points in their careers.

Conor McGregor Sits Atop Forbes List Of Highest Paid Athletes

It appears that all of them is changed now, as Conor McGregor is sitting atop Forbes list of highest paid athletes for 2021. Of course given that he is only fought one time so far in the year, it only makes sense that not all of his money has come from his fighting career.

In fact, the $22 million that he made in his second round TKO lost to Dustin Poirier makes up only a small portion of the $180 million that Forbes has him making in 2021. The vast majority of those funds came from the $150 million he made from selling his Proper 12 whiskey shares, with the other $8 million coming from various other endorsement deals.

With this placement on the list, Conor McGregor beats out the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kevin Durant, among others. This is a major accomplishment, given the stature of these athletes and the amount of money that they have made.

At the end of the day, calling may not have appeared at the top of this list solely off of his fighting career. That said, he still has a lot of work to do before the years out and will end up making even more.