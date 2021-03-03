Conor McGregor Apparently Bought Out Of Proper No. 12, Whiskey Future Uncertain

You know what they say about that whiskey money, right? Well Conor McGregor may not be experiencing that type of wealth any longer, as he has seemingly been bought out of his stock in Proper No. 12.

When McGregor decided to launch his own whiskey brand back in 2018, few thought it to be more than a side business for the Irishman, at a time where his popularity was at its peak. Little did anyone know just how successful it would be.

Not only did this business turn a massive profit for the Irish superstar, grossing insane numbers, but it was even seen on the canvas for both his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, and his other UFC fights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor Seemingly Bought Out

Now it seems that Conor McGregor is getting out of the whiskey business. According to business reports posted by Becle, the conglomerate that owns Proper No. 12, it seems that the Irishman has been bought out of his shares of the company.

The statement reads as follows:

“On February 23, 2021, the Company provided notice of the exercise of its call option to acquire 51% of the equity interests of EBS.”

The referenced company “EBS” stands for Eire Born Spirits, which is the company that McGregor and Audie Attar founded to help market Proper 12. It appears that Becle is buying the 51% ownership stake that EBS had over the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

It is not exactly clear what this means for Conor, and his future with the Proper No. 12 brand, as the deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of the year. However it does seem possible that he will be walking away from this business, to put more of a renewed focus on fighting, following his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Time will tell if Conor McGregor continues to be the face of this whiskey brand, or if he has moved on to other endeavors.