Conor McGregor Gets No. 16 Spot In 2020 Forbes Highest-Paid Athlete List

McGregor Makes Bank Despite Having Just One Fight

Conor McGregor retained his place as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Forbes Magazine recently released their annual list of the highest-paid athletes for 2020 and McGregor ended up landing the No. 16 spot. That, despite the fact that he only competed once in the June 2019 – June 2020 period that Forbes used.

In that fight, McGregor returned to action against Donald Cerrone earlier this year in January where he required just 40 seconds to impressively dismantle “Cowboy” on his way to a first-round TKO victory.

For his efforts, he earned more than $30 million. In addition, he also banked $5 million from his sponsorship deal with Reebok which he signed in 2018 and with his Proper 12 whiskey, his total earnings came up to a total of $48 million. It is a big but understandable drop from 2018 when McGregor was ranked No. 4 after earning a total of $99 million following his lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Being the biggest draw in the history of the sport, the Irishman was notably the only mixed martial arts fighter featured in the 100-person list this year. Other combat sports stars to feature were Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Canelo Alvarez.

Only Fury — who became WBC heavyweight champion in February and competed two previous times in the period — was above him at No. 11 with $57 million in earnings.