Conor McGregor Calls Off Trilogy Bout, Dustin Poirier Responds

The recent rebuilding of the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier just got way more interesting.

A Promise Not Kept?

The two fighters have gone at it over social media after Poirier called out McGregor for never receiving the promised $500K for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Team McGregor reached out to Poirier’s people ahead of UFC 257 about arranging a donation, however it seems as though the money never came through.

Heating Up

After a series of back-and-forth about the missing funds, the dispute would cause tensions to skyrocket. In a shocking announcement “The Notorious” amplified his notoriety and fired a huge message at Poirier.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

No official announcement has been made by the UFC calling the fight off, however McGregor seems to have ripped up his contract and is looking for another opponent to face.

Poirier’s Reaction

The former UFC interim lightweight champion didn’t seem too bothered about this however. Poirier would be as calm as can be, leaving a one-worded response, followed by a brutal comeback of a video.

“Ok.” Poirier said after uploading a video of him knocking out McGregor in their rematch. Poirier would later post an advertisement for his hot sauce brand, benefiting from the beef.

And remember!! Free shipping on orders over $60 at https://t.co/f6et4qLXjQ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce and his rivalry with Conor McGregor have one thing in common, they’re both heated. It looks like there will be ‘no more Mr. Nice Guy’ from either side going into a third fight.

Do you think Conor Mcgregor is serious about calling off a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier? Share your comments below.