Dustin Poirier Claims Conor McGregor Never Made Promised $500,000 Donation To His Charity, McGregor Responds

The rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was billed as one that was based in charity, not animosity. However it appears that Conor did not hold up his end of the bargain after the fight.

Heading into their first fight, there was a real vicious beef between Poirier and McGregor. At the time, Dustin was a young hothead while Conor was a brash trash talker on the rise, and these two personalities did not clash well.

The second time around things were much different as they clearly had more respect for one another, and were more mature as people. The bout even started coming together as a fight for charity, before the UFC got involved and made it an official fight.

Dustin Poirier Claims Conor McGregor Didn’t Follow Through

Although the second fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was not a charity match like initially hoped, there was still some talks of charity involved. Prior to the bout, the Irishman publicly stated that he was going to donate $500,000 to Dustin’s The Good Fight Foundation, which Dustin planned on using to build a gym for kids.

However according to a post from Dustin on Twitter, things did not turn out that was in the end. Dustin claims that Conor never actually sent the money after losing to Louisiana native, and his team did not respond to Dustin’s follow up requests.

“That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full!” Poirier wrote, before adding. “We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We’ve moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one “

This prompted a response from McGregor, who denied these claims. He countered by saying that they reached out to The Good Fight Foundation because he wanted to know exactly where the money was going, but got no response himself.

“A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right,” McGregor wrote in response to Poirier.

Things did not stop there however, as Dustin responded yet again, this time saying that his team did indeed address where the funds would be allocated, but did not get a reply from McGregor’s team. He also promised that the result of their upcoming rubber match will be the same.

“100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again,” Poirier wrote.

On top of that, Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar took aim at Dustin Poirier. He defended his client, while saying that this was a cheap shot from Dustin, who also replied to these claims.

“Dustin! Why you frontin? Did you forget the face to face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC?

Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man,” Attar wrote before Poirier responded. “His team hasn’t responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don’t get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol.”

This was quite the saga between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. It is hard to know exactly what went down here, but hopefully this gets resolved and Conor sends this donation which was designed to help children.