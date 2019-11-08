Conor McGregor Takes DNA Test, Proves He Is Not The Father Of Alleged Love Child

Conor McGregor Cleared Of Being Father Of Child

Conor McGregor has been involved in tons of controversy in recent times. However, he has apparently been cleared of one such issue.

McGregor has spent more time in negative headlines, than he has in the Octagon lately. From battery charges, to smashing a cell phone, and much more, he has been in quite the bit of trouble. Nevertheless, there was one situation that was not necessarily criminal, but scandalous all the same.

McGregor was allegedly the father of a child, not with his wife. A young lady came forward, claiming that he was the father of her daughter, after they spent some time together. Additionally, this rumor even stemmed as far back as Eddie Alvarez making a sly comment prior to UFC 205.

Despite these claims, it was revealed that Conor McGregor was not the father of this child. According to a recent report, the Irishman submitted a DNA test. Subsequently, this came back negative, clearing him of this accusation. A representative for Conor issued this statement about the situation:

“To conclusively end any and all erroneous media reports, Conor McGregor took a DNA test recently which confirmed to all parties that he is not the father of the child in Liverpool.”

While this certainly does mean something, this was arguably the least awful thing Conor McGregor has been involved in. Although he has announced his intent to return to the UFC in January, he still has pending legal issues. He is the subject of not just one, but two accusations of sexual assault. Therefore, even if he can get back to action, it is unclear what his future looks like.