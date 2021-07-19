Conor McGregor Had ‘No Evidence’ Of Stress Fractures In Released Photos, Says Dr. David Abbasi

After breaking his leg at UFC 264 in the third fight with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor claimed that he already had stress fractures on his shin. However Dr. David Abbasi has looked into these claims, and says that there is no evidence to support what Conor is saying.

After UFC 264, McGregor released a series of photographs that seemed to prove the claim that he and his coach were making, about him already having an injury to before the fight. Here he shared pictures of him trying recovery treatments, while also showing himself at the doctor having a series of MRIs examined.

Well he tried to release these pictures as evidence of him fighting through an injury and not pulling out of the fight, it did not quite get the reaction he was hoping for from the fans. Instead it raise questions about why he was allowed to fight, while others claimed he was just making excuses.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

Dr. David Abbasi Contradicts Conor McGregor

There has been some evidence to contradict the claims that Conor McGregor is making, namely that the Nevada Athletic Commission claims that they had no knowledge of this pre-existing injury. Now Dr. David Abbasi has given his own opinion, which further brings up questions as to what the truth is here.

David, a medical doctor who specializes in sports and athlete injuries, posted to Twitter to reveal that he had zoomed in on the images that Conor had shared, and saw no evidence of stress fractures. Furthermore, he claims that this was not even the proper type of diagnostic to determine if that was the case.

“Just Zoomed in MRI from Conor post.Its an ANKLE stress injury to tibia where broke bones.This would not even be the study to look for that,” Abbasi wrote. MRI shows contusion/bruising to ankle joint (lower),appears unrelated to his break BASED ON THIS VIEW”

Just Zoomed in MRI from Conor post.Its an ANKLE https://t.co/lc9H4fsyHe stress injury to tibia where broke bones.This would not even be the study to look for that MRI shows contusion/bruising to ankle joint (lower),appears unrelated to his break BASED ON THIS VIEW #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QsvjdnsSDs — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) July 16, 2021

While he made it clear that this was just going off of what he could tell with the pictures that Conor McGregor posted, David the bossy went into more detail with a video to his YouTube channel. Here he explained that this type of MRI is not something the doctors would have ordered if they were worried about Conor having stress fractures.

“The problem is, when you zoom in on that MRI — which I did — there’s no evidence of any stress reaction or stress fracture to the lower leg, where he in fact did have a fracture. It does look like there’s a little bit of signal at the ankle joint — which is lower than where he sustained that fracture — and some tendonitis,” Abassi said (h/t BloodyElbow). “The problem is, when you zoom in on that MRI — which I did — there’s no evidence of any stress reaction or stress fracture to the lower leg, where he in fact did have a fracture. It does look like there’s a little bit of signal at the ankle joint — which is lower than where he sustained that fracture — and some tendonitis.”

What do you make of this assessment from Dr. David Abbasi? Is Conor McGregor being truthful about having a pre-existing stress fracture on his shin?