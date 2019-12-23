Conor McGregor Preaches Love And Understanding At Christmas

UFC star takes to social media to encourage love and understanding during the festive period

‘Notrious’ Conor McGregor has got to be on the naughty list this year. The Irish MMA stars 2019 has been littered with controversies. From being accused of fathering a child outside of his marriage, to multiple criminal investigations and a few social media mishaps. He’s also in the bad books of MMA fans everywhere for constantly calling out everyone but not actually fighting all year.

Away from his public persona McGregor is a family man. With two young children and a long-term partner. Like most young families, they appear to be getting into the festive spirit by visiting Santa. Whilst the man himself preached love and understanding. ‘Notorious’ posted the below photos and message to his 33 million Instagram followers.

“First visit to Santa today 🎅Santa told us that Christmas is the season of love and understanding! To Love each other, and to Understand each other! It is all that matters! Merry Christmas everyone ❤️”

During the festivities McGregor will be deep in fight camp as he prepares to make his long-awaited return to MMA. The Irishman fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Jan 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be his first bout since challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155lb belt in October 2018. A win in this one may well grant him a rematch with the undefeated Russian or even a fight with the inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.