Conor McGregor Roasted After Flopping Chicago Cubs Opening Pitch

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor has undoubtedly proven himself as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world. However he continues to show that this skill does not translate to any sports involving a ball.

The first example of McGregor “dropping the ball” came from when he was tasked with tossing the football at an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. Claiming he did not want to risk tearing his suit, he threw one of the weakest passes ever seen, leading to him being relentlessly mocked online.

Now it seems that he has given more fuel to this fire, after being given the opportunity to throw the opening pitch at an MLB game, a task that has notoriously been tough on MMA fighters. The former champ-champ was perhaps the worst example of this, as he was seen on video throwing the opening pitch for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Stadium, only to wildly lob the ball off base, nearly hitting some fans in the stands.

Conor McGregor Leads The Crowd In Song

There is frankly no other way to frame this pitch from Conor McGregor, than to say it was purely embarrassing. As if this was not bad enough, he was then mocked online with memes and jokes being shared all over social media.

However that did not stop him from having a great time at the game. In fact, before the seventh inning started, he led the crowd in song, cheering on the Cubs, who were taking on the Minnesota Twins, by singing their anthem.

Conor McGregor singing the seventh inning stretch at the #Cubs game this evening. pic.twitter.com/DgF5mHAlVR — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) September 22, 2021

Unfortunately the opening pitch from Conor McGregor was a poor sign to come, as not even their attempt at rallying would stop the Cubs from losing the game, 5-9. Between this situation, as well as his recent track record in the Octagon, and his behavior at the VMAs, things have not been looking good for the Irish superstar.