Conor McGregor Disappointed that “Embarrassing” Floyd Mayweather Jr is Fighting Logan Paul

Conor McGregor has bestowed himself as the voice of reason for the antics of Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul’s confrontation. Yes… McGregor is speaking out and telling the world that Mayweather and his actions towards Paul are pretty embarrassing.

“Gotcha Hat” Fiasco

Earlier today, the combat sports community set the internet ablaze after witnessing the press conference for a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Youtube star Logan Paul. Jake Paul, who is Logan’s brother, has been making his rounds in headlines in his own right for his antics. As well as his newly found boxing career against amateur fighters and retired athletes.

During an encounter between Mayweather and Jake, Video footage showed Jake stealing the hat of Floyd during an intense staredown. For some reason, the moment went viral, as Floyd was visibly upset at the act.

Conor Speaks on Floyd Mayweather and the Paul Brothers

Conor McGregor wasn’t impressed by the antics and believed that Floyd’s participation in it all is embarrassing; furthermore, that he should fight a professional with his record on the line.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the f**k is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing!,” wrote McGregor on Instagram. “Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was canceled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half-decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f**k off mate. Slap head!”

Does McGregor have a point when it comes to the way Mayweather is handling the Paul brothers? Of course, Conor isn’t a saint in his own right. Perhaps this could help McGregor get a rematch against Floyd in the future.