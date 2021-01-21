Colby Covington Thanks Former POTUS Donald Trump for Presidential Tenure

Most of America was sucked into the pomp and circumstance surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden. However, MMA fans think differently when it comes to politics within the sport. Instead, fans wonder about the persona of Colby Covington and if he plans to uphold his Trump-loving character. Well, it didn’t take Covington too long to express his appreciation for the former President. On social media, Colby paid his respects and gave his farewell to the former POTUS.

Covington Gives Thanks to Donald Trump

Covington’s support for the former President has been visible for quite some time. On social media, Colby has worn his red MAGA hat proudly, roasting any liberal internet troll who dared to type his direction. However, Colby didn’t just show his support from afar. Additionally, he was able to be in the presence of his leader and even guaranteed a victory for him at UFC 245. Although that didn’t work in Covington’s favor, he’s one of few MAGA supporters who could actually say he had a personal relationship with Donald Trump.

On social media, Covington said his goodbyes and sent his good wishes over to the former President.

Thank you for always being the champion the people of America need Mr. President! God bless you and the entire Trump Family for always putting America First! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p910qjmIOt — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) January 20, 2021

“Thank you for always being the champion the people of America need Mr. President! God bless you and the entire Trump Family for always putting America First!,” wrote Colby.

MAGA Persona

Covington re-energized his career due to his MAGA persona that at times seemed genuine. However, it also looked like Covington would be willing to do anything for shock value. On multiple occasions, Colby expressed his love for the former resident and has even vowed to bring a UFC title to the White House.

Now that Donald Trump is officially removed from his Presidential duties, it’ll be interesting to see if Colby chooses to stay aligned with extreme right-winged politics. Especially as a member of Colby Covington, Inc… a new “company” where Covington does whatever he wants.