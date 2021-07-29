Colby Covington Claims Kamaru Usman Has Been Doing EPO His Entire Career

Colby Covington isn’t short of accusations when it comes to UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

The former UFC interim champ has been jawing at his rival ever since losing their first fight at UFC 245 back in 2019. Covington has been on fire, campaigning for another shot against the champ. Covington would argue about the fake stoppage, the fake ref and fake illegal shots throughout the fight.

In the road to redemption, he would make a decent case after becoming the first fighter to finish former champ Tyron Woodley inside the UFC Octagon.

Fast forward almost a year after the performance and many insults later, Covington looks to finally have captured another opportunity against Usman. ‘Chaos’ has signed the contract and UFC boss Dana White has confirmed this may be next for an event in New York City this November.

The Accusations

Months away from the proposed bout date, Covington has already set up his jabs on the Usman, stating he is the ‘CEO of EPO’, stating he uses performance enhancer Erythropoietin (EPO) for competition. TJ Dillashaw tested positive for the drug and was suspended by USADA for 2 years.

“He’s been doing EPO his whole career.” Covington told Submission Radio. “It’s so obvious, his chemical imbalance in his body, he’s got the pimples all over his back, all over his face. You’re a 35 year old man, you’re not going through puberty and you’re not in your teens anymore. You should not be having that chemical imbalance in that breakout. “His estrogen, testosterone levels are out of whack. So, you know, he is the CEO of EPO. I’ve heard firsthand from some people that he trained with. Some people that I might’ve went to wrestle in college with, they said the same thing they could verify it, that he has done EPO and he’s injected in his asshole… The CEO of EPO is Marty Juiceman.”

If the allegations were true that Usman was using Erythropoietin, he’d have an unfair cardio advantage over Covington.

Does It Affect Covington?

Covington believes Usman was ‘juicing’ in the lead-up to their first matchup, however the PED doesn’t bother the American the second time around. He believes he will dethrone Usman, on or off of steroids.

“I know he’s going to be doing it. You know, there’s ways to get around the test. They’re not blood testing. You know, they’re doing a piss tests here and there. They’re not going to blood test them. They’re going to let him get away with it. But you know, you’ve got to live with that, the rest of your life. You’ve got to live with that on your conscience that you had to cheat your whole way through your career. I know I’m all natural American. I worked a hard way, you know, blue collar earned it, blood, sweat, and tears. You know, this is, this is earned to the very core, to the very root naturally. I didn’t cheat. I didn’t cut corners. I took the long way to get here. “He has to live with that. He’s going to have problems later in life. His organ, all that stuff is going to shut down. He knows he’s taking years off his life, but that’s the choice he has to live with. That’s what he wants to do. That’s what he’s doing, but you cannot stop destiny. And this is destiny. November 6th is destiny. Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington will be the UFC welterweight champion of the world. And there’s not a steroid in the world that can stop it.”

What do you make of Colby Covington’s latest accusations towards Kamaru Usman?