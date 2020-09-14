For years, Colby Covington has built his MMA persona around the idea of being a die-hard supporter of Donald Trump. Now the U.S. President returns the favor, by supporting Covington in his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley.

If you have ever heard Covington speak, you would instantly know that he was a big fan of Trump. This relationship has led to him visiting the White House, getting phone calls from the President, and even having a relationship with more members of the President’s family. Colby has built his entire polarizing persona in a way that mirrors Donald, vocalizing his support of the President with every chance he gets, much to the disdain of some fight fans.

Donald Trump Will Be Watching Colby Covington This Weekend

Now it seems that Donald Trump is reciprocating support for Colby Covington. This weekend, the former interim champion will be taking on his rival Tyron Woodley, in a highly anticipated fight. In a video posted to his Instagram, Covington can be seen standing beside the U.S. President, as he gets support from the country’s leader, who promises to be tuning in for the fight this weekend.

“I’m gonna be watching Colby,” Trump says. “I’m a big fan of Colby, he’s a winner and he’s a champ. It’s gonna be a great evening, and a great fight, and I just wish him the best of luck. I’ve just seen him a lot ,and he is tough Good luck champ.”

After a brief shake of the hands, Colby Covington appears to try to kiss the hand of Donald Trump before the video ends. Covington is likely thrilled with this show of support, after Colby and other fighters, as well as Dana White, attended a convention for the reelection campaign of the President. He has been a vocal advocate for the Commander in Chief, and it must feel good for him to get that reassurance returned.