In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, LeBron James has been boycotting NBA games. Top welterweight contender Colby Covington is not impressed by this sign of protest, and has made his disdain known.

Throughout the last several years of his UFC career, Covington has made his political views no secret. He has spoken out on various topics, whether it be his undying support for Donald Trump, or wanting trying to get Candace Owens to wrap the belt around him if he had been able to beat Kamaru Usman. Practically his entire persona is centered around his right wing political views, and support of military and law enforcement.

Colby Covington Goes After LeBron James

Considering the past, it is no surprising that Colby Covington had some thoughts regarding the current social climate in the United States. In particular, regarding the fact that the NBA has canceled their games for now, after LeBron James and other players decided to boycott the sport. This comes as a result of the outrage surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by law enforcement. Taking to Twitter, Colby spoke up about his thoughts on the matter, directly attacking LeBron, and telling him to try being a cop to see how easy it is compared to be a basketball player.

“Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames”

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Obviously this situation is highly charges and complicated. Colby Covington is entitled to his own opinion, just like LeBron James is also allowed to do the same. However demanding that a professional basketball player be a police officer seems more like a weak argument, rather than any actual solution to a problem.