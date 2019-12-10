Colby Covington Guarantees UFC 245 Victory for Donald Trump

Colby Covington Promises to Bring Title to White House

UFC welterweight Colby Covington will seemingly do anything to get in of the US President’s good graces. Whether genuine or not, Covington can often be spotted in his red hat that matches President Trump’s. Although Colby didn’t even vote for the President, he seems to be his biggest fan. So, it’s not a surprise that Covington vowed to bring the UFC championship to the White House if he wins his upcoming title fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

President Trump’s name has been linked to MMA for quite some time now. Since the beginning of the birth of the UFC, President Trump could often be spotted alongside UFC President Dana White. And recently for Colby, he’s been able to get the Trump family in the crowd to cheer him on during performances.

Covington Speaks About the White House

On UFC’s embedded series, Colby spoke about taking the belt to the White House, if he wins it. In fact, he basically promised that there would be no way possible that he doesn’t win the belt and bring it to the President.

“There’s no way I don’t bring this world title back to them in the Oval Office,” Covington said. “Trump, I’ve got a new belt for you. I’m bringing it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I ain’t gonna let you down,” said Colby. (via BJPENN)

Trump’s Recent MMA Focus

President Donald Trump’s eye looks like it has been focused on MMA since UFC 244 where he was in attendance. Additionally, he praised Tito’ Ortiz for his performance during Combate Americas, calling him an American patriot. With the amount of focus Covington puts into getting the President’s attention, now seems like the perfect time to leverage his way into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Covington will face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight at UFC 245 on December 14th. The event will take place at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hopefully, he can encourage the President to cheer him on during the battle. After all, most fans and fighters will not be.