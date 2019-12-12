Colby Covington Wants Candace Owens to Put Title Around his Waist, Not Dana White

Colby Covington Won’t Let Dana Put the Title Around His Waist

For UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, the beef doesn’t end just because of a title shot. In fact, the tension between Covington and Dana appears to be at an all-time high. At least from the inside looking in. Colby continuously says that Dana lies about him in the public. White has called Covington a moron and questioned Colby’s fight negotiation tactics. It seems like the relationship hasn’t been the same since Colby was stripped of his interim title. However, if Colby wins the welterweight title from Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, he believes there is no way that Dana White puts the belt around his waist.

Colby at UFC 245’s Athlete Panel

Covington seems almost positive that there is no way he leaves UFC 245 without the welterweight title. In fact, he already vowed that he would take the title to the white house in front of US President Donald Trump. A move that is similar to what his ex-friend Jorge Masvidal said. With that being said, Colby spoke about the matchup at the UFC 245’s athlete panel.

Colby’s attire was quite interesting for the event. He rocked a sherbert orange suit, accessorized with an American flag pin and a book in his hand entitled “Triggered.” Nonetheless, a media member asked Colby if he has seen or spoke to Dana White since he has been in Las Vegas.

Covington Speaks on Dana White

“Everybody knows I ain’t got nothing to say to Uncle Fester, and he’s not gonna wrap that belt around my waist on Saturday night. I can promise you that,” said Colby.

The reporter then elaborated on the fact that Dana putting the belt around the winner’s waist is a tradition. As expected, Colby has a clever comeback for that notion as well.

“It was (a) tradition. Until they did the broke and mediocre fighter championship last weekend in New York. And they gave away that Bernie Sanders participation trophy. They let The Rock put it on Journeyman Jorge so, I want Candace Owens to put it around my waist on Saturday night.” finished Colby.

As the days count down until Usman vs Covington squares off, we’ll be anxious to see who laces with a champion with gold.