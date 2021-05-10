Chuck Liddell Wants To Fight ‘Clown’ Jake Paul

Jake Paul is the guy everybody wants to fight, so it’s not of question that former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell has him on his wish list.

Anytime, Anywhere

Liddell might be on the end of his career but the UFC veteran still has that fire burning inside of him for one more big fight and even a bigger payday.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

“I’m ready anytime for that clown (Jake Paul).” Liddell told a fan who wanted to see Paul’s hype get derailed.”

While a historic UFC run took a toll on the hall-of-famer’s health, it did not take away from his ‘anytime, anywhere’ mentality.

Down, But Not Out

The 51 year-old is coming off four straight losses in the cage. A string of three KO’s would mark the end of “the ice age.”

Eight years after fighting his last fights in the UFC, Liddell would come out of retirement in 2018 to face his rival Tito Ortiz in their trilogy bout.

This would not end well for the legend.

Liddell was brutally knocked out by Ortiz in the very first round of the Golden Boy MMA headliner.

One More

Despite not having won in combat sports since 2007, Liddell is still looking for that one last win to end his illustrious career on a high note. Jake Paul might just be the man to send Liddell on his way into actual retirement.

The retirement package wouldn’t be too bad either, as Ben Askren reportedly made more than $1 million for fighting Paul last month with a guaranteed $500k salary.

Whatever it may be, it does not look like Chuck Liddell will be moving his eyes off the prize fighter anytime soon.