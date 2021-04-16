Ben Askren To Earn Guaranteed $500k Salary For Jake Paul Fight

Ben Askren wasn’t joking when he claimed his fight with Jake Paul would be his biggest payday.

Askren will make his professional boxing debut when he takes on the popular YouTuber in Triller Fight Club’s headliner taking place tomorrow night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Initially, the former UFC welterweight was open to the idea but wasn’t exactly on board either. That was until he was provided with a figure.

“The first time (I was asked about the fight) they didn’t offer me money. It was just ‘Hey would you be interested?’ and I said, ‘yeah, I’ll think about it,’” Askren said. “They made me a nice offer, and it was something I wanted to do anyway, so I said sure… It’s probably going to be the biggest payday of my career.”

Askren Making Bank Against Paul

Now, we know that figure thanks to the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission disclosing it as Askren will earn $500,000 guaranteed.

Paul, meanwhile, is set to bank $690,000. Neither figures include bonuses or cuts of the pay-per-view.

Paul, however, won’t be the highest earner on the night as super lightweight Regis Prograis — who takes on Ivan Redkach — will be earning $850,000.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, meanwhile, will earn $350,000 when he takes on Steve Cunningham.

Here are the full salaries (via MMA Fighting):

Ben Askren $500,000

Jake Paul $690,000 Ivan Redkach $250,000

Regis Prograis $850,000 Frank Mir $350,000

Steve Cunningham $150,000 Andres “Reykon” Londono $80,000

Joe Fournier $220,000 Jeyson Minda $8,000

Junior Younan $25,000 William Jackson $8,000

Quinton Randall $15,000