Chris Weidman: It Sucks But Tyron Woodley’s Legacy Has ‘Definitely Been Tarnished’

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman hates to admit it, but he feels Tyron Woodley’s legacy has taken a big hit.

Woodley had had two boxing matches with YouTuber Jake Paul and he has lost both of them. The rematch, in particular, was brutal. After failing to press the action for most of the fight, Woodley was knocked out cold in the sixth round.

Chris Weidman Feels Damage Was Done To Tyron Woodley’s Legacy

During an episode of his Won’t Back Down podcast, Chris Weidman expressed his belief that Tyron Woodley won’t be able to shake his knockout loss to Jake Paul (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that. They’re just comparing him to Ben Askren now. He’s not going to get another chance – like, that’s it. I don’t know who he’s going to fight that would give him the draw and excitement that he would need to elevate him back to where he would feel like people gather behind him and think he’s legit again. I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say.”

Weidman went on to say that he’d like to see Jake Paul share the ring with Anderson Silva next. Weidman may have to wait on that one as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has claimed to be in talks to fight Jake. That may be news to Paul, however, who says he’s taking the next seven months off in order to focus on promoting.

Paul has been hard at work trying to make a women’s super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paul represents Serrano but Taylor has admitted that the Internet sensation will play a key role in making the fight happen.