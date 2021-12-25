Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wants 50-50 Split For Jake Paul Fights, Will Forfeit Purse If He Loses

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. could be Jake Paul’s next opponent — provided he is treated fairly during negotiations.

Paul is coming off a sixth-round knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this past weekend in what was undoubtedly the biggest victory of his boxing career.

He is now looking to fight a real boxer in Chavez Jr. with the latter even confirming that negotiations were in progress. That said, he has some demands and one of them is a 50-50 purse split.

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” Chavez Jr. told Fight News. “I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back, said they offered me one to three million dollars plus PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight. “Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk. Their people may want to see me lose and take advantages, but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out. I just want to be treated fairly. What I bring to the table and my name, I have 61 fights already and yes I haven’t looked the same in my last two fights, but I fought with serious injuries in my body that I will tell you about later on. I’m feeling better little by little and if the Paul fight happens, I will be very well prepared to win. I will not lose.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Will Forfeit Money If He Loses

Chavez Jr. has certainly not looked good in recent fights. He has lost four of his last seven fights, with one of those defeats being a surprising unanimous decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the summer.

With that said, he is still a professional boxer with a number of fights under his belt. It would be nothing less than an embarrassment if he were to lose to a YouTuber-turned-boxer with just a couple of years of experience.

That is why the Mexican went as far as saying he would forfeit his purse if he doesn’t get a win over Paul.

“I can only talk about myself, not about other people, I am not here to criticise anyone. I talk by analysing boxing. I hope I can get a few million with Jake Paul. If he beats me, I’ll retire, I don’t get paid,” Chavez Jr. said in another interview. “I don’t want money if I don’t beat him. Retirement – not interested in his money if I do not win. “People want me to beat him, [Jake Paul] is strong and he knows how to organise the fights well at his weight, it would be a matter of reaching an agreement. [The Pauls] generate a lot of expectations and money, a match with me would be good. They haven’t learned how to fight well and I can take advantage of that. Jake Paul can punch, but he’s not a boxer.”

While Chavez Jr. should ideally win a potential fight with Paul, he is no stranger to disappointing the boxing world — especially his legendary father.