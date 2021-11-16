Chris Weidman Responds To ‘Slap In The Face’ Comments From ‘Dirtbag’ Conor McGregor

Recently, Conor McGregor found himself in a similar position as Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva, breaking his leg during a fight. However, he seems to think he is handling it better than the others, which rubbed Chris the wrong way.

There are a lot of differences in the similar injuries that McGregor, Weidman, and Silva suffered. While Conor suffered a lower tibia break, both of the former middleweight champions broke both their tibias and fibulas, as a clear result of checked leg kicks.

While the differences are stark, that did not stop the Irishman from poking fun at the other two, with a meme he posted to his Twitter. Here, he shared pictures of Chris and Anderson writhing on the ground after their leg breaks, while he talked to Joe Rogan, implying that he was tougher than the other two.

Life is not what happens to you but how you handle what happens to you. pic.twitter.com/d2jP28fP4F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Chris Weidman Fires Back At Conor McGregor

This insult from Conor McGregor obviously made its way back around to Chris Weidman, and he was not happy to say the least. He took some time out of a recent episode of his podcast, to tear into the former champ-champ for making these implications.

Here, he dug into Conor for making these comments in the wake of such a serious injury, saying that it came in poor taste for someone who did not quite go through the same injury. He said it was uncalled for and an unexpected slap in the face, and just the latest in absurd comments and behavior from Conor.

“You’ve got kids. You’ve got people who look up to you. How do you explain this to your kids? The way you acted, you know, punching this old guy in the face, then the DJ; it doesn’t stop. ‘Oh, I’m sorry to this guy. Then I’m sorry to that guy. You know, then I’m saying this about Khabib’s dad and Khabib’s mom and then this about Poirier’s wife.’ He has gone as low as you could possibly go – When it comes to dirtbag status, just the lowest of the low,” Weidman said (h/t Sportskeeda). “He actually just kind of attacked me. And, you know, not to make it all about me. But he just put up some meme thing, I guess, you know. It’s a picture of me face down after I broke my leg, Anderson Silva with him screaming in pain when he broke his leg, and then it’s a picture of Conor McGregor. His leg’s broken. He’s talking to Joe Rogan. And he writes something like, ‘It’s not about what happens to you in life. It’s about how you deal with it moving forward.’ And it’s kind of like a slap in the face to me and Anderson Silva, like he handled pain and adversity in that moment better than we did.”

Do you think Conor McGregor took things too far with his comments about Chris Weidman? What do you make of this response from the All-American?