Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor Is Acting Like A ‘Little Rich Weirdo,’ McGregor Fires Back

Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen are trash talking each other for the first time.

Responding to McGregor’s recent antics over the weekend — in particular, his video of him walking in front of the television as if he was standing opposite Max Holloway — Sonnen stated how the Irishman was turning into a “little rich weirdo” among other things.

“Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo,” Sonnen said on his show with Jorge Sedano. “It’s the last thing I wanted for him but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent… “…In all fairness, Conor is still a big draw, but he’s really working against himself. He’s being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity? A guy that’s walking around with his shirt off screaming at a television set? I mean, come on. In all fairness, when you were 22 years old, that was one thing, but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit of a dork.”

.@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

It didn’t take long for McGregor to catch wind of Sonnen’s comments as he fired back.

“😂😂😂 Says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha”

Sonnen spoke about McGregor's "troll effort" on The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano on @ESPNPlus and Conor clapped back. (via @ChaelSonnen, @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/mpc7xdvvKF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 16, 2021

Sonnen would respond by giving McGregor a little warning.

“It’s not too late to stay off my radar. Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n’ sloooow…”

It's not too late to stay off my radar Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

“Oh; And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit”

Oh;

And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

McGregor wasn’t backing down as he continued to mock Sonnen.

“Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂”

Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQVpVPVHdy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

“A nice tip.”

A nice tip. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

Rare McGregor And Sonnen Beef

As soon as McGregor’s fired shots back at Sonnen, fans and observers were naturally excited as this was not only rare trash talk between the pair, but also two of the greatest trash talkers of all time.

It will certainly be interesting to see how long this keeps up, if it does.

Sonnen can definitely hold a grudge — as evidenced by his ongoing beef with Jon Jones — however, him and McGregor do have a mutual respect for each other.

But if they do continue to go back-and-forth, fans are in for a treat.